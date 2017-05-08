United States $19 Billion Electric Motors Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Electric Motors Market By Type (AC Motors Vs. DC Motors), By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial, & Residential), Competition Forecast and Opportunities2012-2022" report to their offering.

Electric motors market in the United States is projected to cross $19 billion by 2022, on account of increasing demand from industrial, transportation and commercial sectors. Industrial sector dominated the country's electric motors market in 2016, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

From the smallest motor found in a quartz watch to a million-plus horsepower motor powering a ship, motors are extensively used in many diverse applications such as pumps, compressors, fans, etc. Electric motors are widely used in diverse sectors encompassing residential, manufacturing, commercial, real estate and others, which has given rise to demand for energy efficient electric motors over the last decade. Over the course of next five years, the market is also expected to be positively influenced by rising number of private as well as government R&D initiatives such as US Department of Energy's announcement of investing $25 million aimed at developing energy efficient electric motors.

Region-wise, southeast region is the leading demand generating region for electric motors in the US. Baldor Electric Company (ABB Ltd), WEG Electric Corp., Regal Beloit Corporation, NIDEC Motor Corp. (U.S Motors), Siemens Limited and General Electric Company are some of the leading players operating in the US electric motors market.



United States Electric Motors Market report discusses:



United States Electric Motors Market Size, Share & Forecast

United States Electric Motors Segmental Analysis - By Type (AC Motors Vs. DC Motors), and By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial, &7 Residential)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Development of Technologically Advanced Electric Motors

Expanding Online Market

Rising New Product Developments & Automation System

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Motors

Industry Acquisition

Affordability of Motors & Control Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. United States Electric Motors Market Outlook (2012-2022F)



5. United States AC Electric Motors Market Outlook (2012-2022F)



6. United States DC Electric Motors Market Outlook (2012-2022F)



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. United States Economic Profile



10. Channel Partner Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape



AMETEK Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Baldor Electric Company (ABB Ltd)

General Electric Company

NIDEC Motor Corp. (U.S Motors)

Regal Beloit Corporation.

Siemens Limited

TECO-Westinghouse Motors Company

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fd344q/united_states

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716