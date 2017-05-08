Energy Efficiency Award 2017: Prize for Contributors to the Energy Transition

BERLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Private and public companies can apply online until 15 July. P rizes are awarded for implemented energy efficiency projects in three categories and an innovative concept for future energy efficiency measures

The German Energy Agency (dena) has announced the Energy Efficiency Award 2017: Private and public companies are invited to submit their competition entries to dena by 15 July. The Award offers monetary prizes of 30.000 euros in total. Its patron is Brigitte Zypries, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Interested companies can upload their application quickly andeasily by using the online form available at http://www.energyefficiencyaward.de/ .Prizes are awarded for implemented energy efficiency projects in three categories:

Energy transition 2.0 - User-driven efficiency in the integrated energy system

Energy efficiency 4.0 - Smart solutions for established technologies

Energy management and services - financing and upgrading skills innovatively

The Audience Award at the dena Congresshonors an innovative concept for energy efficiency measures

For the first time, companies can also submit their energy efficiency concept to the competition. They are asked to clearly demonstrate how energy efficiency can be improved and be convincing in terms of market maturity. Three companies will be selected for the chance to woo the expert audience with a live pitch for their concept during the dena congress. One concept will be selected for the Audience Award by voting.

The nominations for the individual categories will be announced on 30 September 2017. The prizes will be awarded during the dena Congress in Berlin on 20 November 2017.

The Energy Efficiency Award has been awarded by dena since 2007 as part of its "Initiative EnergieEffizienz" (Energy Efficiency Campaign). This international competition isfunded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and made possiblewith the support of the premium partners Danfoss GmbH and KfW.

Entries are free, and companies can find more information about how to enter the competition at: http://www.energyefficiencyaward.de/.

