Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-08 11:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on May 08, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000610073 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-05-10 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2027-04-26 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,1 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,170 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,177 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,190 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 23 425 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 300 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 6 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 5 959 228,95 -------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





