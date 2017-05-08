Growth Opportunities in the Global Low-E (emissivity) Glass Market, 2017-2022: Increasing Usage of Advanced Nanotechnology in Low-e Glass and Lightweight Glazing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of the global low-e glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, automotive, and other industries. The global low-e glass market is expected to reach an estimated $64.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy saving products with rapidly increasing construction activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the global low-e (emissivity) glass industry glass, include the increasing usage of advanced nanotechnology in low-e glass and lightweight glazing.

Global low-e (emissivity) glass profiled in this market include Nippon sheet glass, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Glass Co ltd, Xinyi Glass Holdings, and Central Glass Co. are the major manufacturers of the low-e glass market.



The author forecasts that double low-e glass glazing is expected to show the highest growth and it is also expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 because it provides energy efficient and better cost effective solution to maintain the thermal performance in windows.



By end use industry, the largest segment is expected to remain building and construction. It is also expected to show the highest growth due to the stringency in national building codes related to energy efficiency for various countries and growing construction activities.



APAC is expected to be the largest as well as the highest growth market due to the rapidly increasing construction activities in China and India in addition to strict governmental regulations for building safety across the globe.



Global low-e (emissivity) glass market by glazing type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Single Low-E Glass

- Double Low-E Glass

- Triple Low-E Glass



Global low-e (emissivity) glass market by end use industry [Volume (million square meters) and Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Buildings

- Office

- Retail

- Education

- Hospitality

- Healthcare

- Others

- Automotive

- Others



Global low-e (emissivity) glass market by coating type [Value ($ billion)]:



- Offline Low-E Glass

- Online Low-E Glass



- Asahi Glass Co ltd

- Central Glass Co.

- Nippon sheet glass

- Saint-Gobain

- Xinyi Glass Holdings



