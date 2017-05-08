On request of Instalco Intressenter AB, company registration number 559015-8944, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from May 11, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Instalco Intressenter AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company's share capital consists of 120,715,436[1] (40,353,663 A-shares and 80,361,773 preference shares) as per today's date.



Short Name: INSTAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 46,907,404[2] ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009664253 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 137177 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: Mid Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial goods & services ---------------------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 11, 2017, up and including May 12, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the Offering has been satisfied and will cease if the Offering is not completed. For further information see pages 25-27 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1] See prospectus page 87-88 (Sw. version)



[2] See prospectus page 88 (Sw. version).