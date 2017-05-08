Mr. Daniel Kwong, Senior Vice President in Information Technology and Security Services of CITIC Telecom CPC (Left) receives the ISO 27017 certificate from the certification company SGS



HONG KONG, May 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), has been receiving local and international attention over the recent years due to its remarkable achievements in the industry. Today, the Company is honored to announce its compliance to the international cloud security standard by becoming the first Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider to obtain the "ISO 27017 Code of Practice for Information Security Controls for Cloud Services" certification in Hong Kong, testifying the company's commitment to reach the high international security standard on cloud services offerings.The cloud grants various benefits to its users, by allowing them to flexibility utilizing the computing resources needed at any given time. However, due to its open nature - offering various network access, high flexibility, self-provisioning functionality and resource pooling - the cloud information security needs become more and more complex. The demand for compliance by certification with a globally recognized authority becomes crucial for both customers and cloud providers to ensure data remains where it should and risks are not taken.Mr. Daniel Kwong, Senior Vice President in Information Technology and Security Services, CITIC Telecom CPC said, "Being the leading IaaS provider in the market, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to providing our customers with secured and flexible cloud platform, addressing to their varying needs. ISO 27017 is thus serving as the controls and guidance for us to follow in achieving high standard of cloud security."ISO 27017 is the internationally recognized information technology - security techniques - code of practice for information security controls, applicable to the provision and use of cloud services. Being awarded with ISO 27017 comes as a testament of CITIC Telecom CPC's commitment to the cloud's international standard on security threats and risks and emphasizes its role in cloud security and protection of end users' information."This certification is a fitting recognition of CITIC Telecom CPC long standing pursuit for excellence within the cloud computing environment. It further reassures our customers that they will be giving the highest and trustworthy quality services backed by strong quality management standard," claimed Mr. Kwong.The IaaS service, branded as SmartCLOU Compute, offered by CITIC Telecom CPC is now being recognized of having stringent security standard. Customers are worry-free in leveraging this platform to create huge possibilities for their ever-changing business needs. Confidential information and data are well-protected in CITIC Telecom CPC's multiple-certified cloud platform with proper security and quality controls, ensuring SmartCLOUD customers to develop their businesses with peace of mind.CITIC Telecom CPC has now a total of 5 ISOs, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and the new 27017, that further reinforces the quality- and customer- centric vision of the Company. The high quality of its offerings with compelling new features constantly responds to its customers' needs. The Company's dedication and eagerness to innovate and succeed in the market by providing premium services to its customers, is the reason for its continue success.About CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is a trusted Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider with multiple branches across Asia Pacific, and a preferred partner by multinational corporations and business enterprises.CITIC Telecom CPC delivers a range of innovative services, including: TrueCONNECT - an advanced MLPS VPN service which employs state-of-the-art fully meshed network, TrustCSI - an integrated suite of information security solutions, DataHOUSE - converged cloud solution and global unified management data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD - smarter, better and high performance cloud computing solutions which complement the company's managed network, managed security, and managed cloud data center solutions.As further testament to its commitment in providing premium quality services in the Asia Pacific region, the company became the first VPN service provider in Hong Kong to achieve all five ICT related certifications in ISO 27017 - Code of Practice for Information Security Controls for Cloud Services, ISO 9001 - Quality Management System, ISO 27001 - Information Security Management System, ISO 20000 - Information Technology Service Management System, and ISO 14001 - Environmental Management System. Media Contacts:Rowena LeungCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited(852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited