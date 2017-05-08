WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Whiteboard Advisors, the boutique social impact firm specializing in breakthrough communications, complex research, and advocacy for high-growth companies and innovative nonprofits, welcomes Nicole Harburger as Chief Operating Officer. Harburger joins Whiteboard Advisors after a decade-long tenure at the impact-focused strategic communications and advertising agency GMMB, where she led teams and campaigns at the intersection of innovation, politics, and social good.

"I'm passionate about helping mission-oriented businesses and innovative nonprofits tackle complex challenges," Harburger said. "These ambitious companies are writing new rules that call for new communications strategies rooted in a deeper understanding of the intersection of policy, media, and innovation. This is where Whiteboard Advisors excels: bringing extraordinary talent and vision to advancing the organizations and ideas that will transform the way we learn, work, and live."

With offices in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, Whiteboard Advisors has become a go-to firm for technology companies, investors, and innovative nonprofits seeking expertise and counsel to successfully navigate complex markets like education, wellness, and talent development. The firm's clients include LinkedIn Learning, ClassDojo, General Assembly, and Code.org.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nicole to the team. She brings creativity, precision, and expertise in cause-based communications to our work," said Jenna Schuette Talbot, Senior Vice President for Strategy at Whiteboard Advisors. "She has a knack for translating wonk into stories that resonate with media and decision-makers -- a critical discipline for fast-growing companies looking to impact the public sector."

As Chief Operating Officer, Harburger will design strategic communications campaigns for innovative, mission-oriented businesses and organizations. Her focus will also extend internally to people operations and scaling the firm's communications services and portfolio.

"Nicole's commitment to the mission and values that drive our team and clients will enable us to retain the best of what got us to this point, as we scale as a business that believes every client should feel like our only client," said Ben Wallerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Whiteboard Advisors. "She's strategic, creative, and driven as well as a terrific person and friend. She's a great fit with our team, and well-positioned to help us grow our culture as we grow our business."

At GMMB, Harburger led award-winning corporate reputation, social impact, and political strategic communications and advertising campaigns, including directing work for AARP's "Create the Good" digital platform and The Wireless Association's consumer innovation and distracted driving initiatives. Harburger helped major brands, including United Technologies and Visa, express their purpose-driven identities, and advised startups like GoodWorld on their technology for social philanthropic giving and CleanCapital on their fintech platform for investments in clean energy projects. Earlier in her career, Nicole served as Director of Communications for the Democratic Governors Association, and as a Press Secretary on Capitol Hill.

Whiteboard Advisors designs breakthrough communications strategies, conducts proprietary research and diligence, and helps organizations navigate public policy. Whiteboard Advisors' research and commentary, including Education Insider, has been featured by analysts and journalists at outlets including USA Today, TechCrunch, and the Washington Post, among others.

Whiteboard Advisors' welcoming of Harburger as the agency's new Chief Operating Officer comes on the heels of the firm promoting Anna Kimsey Edwards to Chief Advocacy Officer.

