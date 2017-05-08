

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus for April far exceeded the government estimate, data published by the National Debt Office showed Monday.



The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 4.3 billion in April, bigger than the estimate of SEK 0.1 billion.



The difference was due to lower disbursements and lower net lending to government agencies than calculated.



Net lending to government agencies was SEK 1.8 billion lower than calculated. At the same time, interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than calculated.



For the twelve month ended April, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 46.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX