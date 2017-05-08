Real Asset Management Partners With Synergy Resources

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Real Asset Management, a leading provider of fixed asset management software, today announced a new strategic partnership with Synergy Resources. Synergy Resources is a leading mid-market ERP reseller with a deep history in the manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software space.

By partnering with Real Asset Management, Synergy Resources will provide a proven fixed asset solution for VISUAL customers. Asset4000 will seamlessly integrate with VISUAL ERP, providing, among other benefits, depreciation and multiple books for taxes and G/L.

According to Tim Schmitt, Head of North American Sales at Real Asset Management, "Synergy identified a need for fixed asset accounting software within their client base and found Asset4000 to be the best in class. Asset4000 provides Synergy VISUAL ERP users with a reliable and robust fixed asset register that syncs with their system."

Paul Tedford, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, explained, "Synergy Resources has offered fixed asset tools to our customers for years; however, our customers needed a tool that was easy to use, kept up-to-date with latest tax codes, and seamlessly integrated with VISUAL. Now we can offer that tool to all of our customers and meet their needs."

Both Real Asset Management and Synergy Resources anticipate a profitable partnership with many new business wins for both companies in the near future.

About Real Asset Management

Real Asset Management (RAM) is a leading supplier offixed asset managementsoftware. Over the last 30 years, RAM's products have been implemented by more than 3,000 organizations in over 70 countries across all sectors.

With offices in nine countries worldwide spanning Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia/New Zealand and the Americas, RAM offers a range of products and consultancy services that enable organizations to effectively track and report on their fixed assets. Its Series4000 product range incorporates modules for fixed asset accounting, lease accounting, fixed assettracking,maintenance management, and facilities management.

About Synergy

Synergy Resources provides Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, support, and services to manufacturing companies. With a staff of over 90 professionals and offices in New England, New York Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Texas, Toronto, and Vancouver, Synergy provides ERP solutions and aims to improve customers' business performance. Synergy Resources' multi-disciplinary support team includes professionals in manufacturing, financials, warehousing, and technology. Synergy utilizes lean manufacturing and business process re-engineering techniques to enhance its customers' businesses. VISUAL ERP Software is ERP targeted at small to mid-sized complex manufacturers.

For further information, please contact:

Daniella Vollinger

Real Asset Management

Tel: 617-981-2150

Email: dvollinger@realassetmgt.com

@RealAssetMgt



