Industrial IoT Market Size Worth $933.62 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 27.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial IoT marketis expected to reach USD 933.62 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand and adoption of cloud computing, coupled with the Scalability of IPv6-3.4X 10^38 IP address, are presumed to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Businesses, across the globe, are seeking new operating models to create a connected enterprise for merging operational and information departments of the industry. This transformation is predicted to increase the overall productivity, enhance operational efficiency, improve visibility, and reduce the complexities of different processes in the industry.

The ability of IoT to reduce costs has been the prime factor for its adoption in the industrial sector. However, several significant investment incentives, such as increased productivity, process automation, and time-to-market, have also been boosting this adoption. The falling prices of sensors have reduced the overall cost associated with data collection and analytics.

An emerging trend among enterprises worldwide is the transformation of technical focus to improving connectivity in order to undertake data collection with the right security measures in place and with improved connections to the cloud. The emergence of low-power hardware devices, cloud integration, big data analytics, robotics & automation, and smart sensors are also driving IIoT market growth.

However, there are a few factors that are anticipated to limit the global IIoT growth. The major factors challenging the market growth are the lack of a defined protocol or standardization and use of old equipment. Security-related concerns, associated with big data, are also expected to limit the market growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Analysis By Component (Solution, Services, Platform), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Logistics & Transport, Agriculture), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global industrial IoT market size exceeded USD 100 billion in 2016 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR of over 25% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR of over 25% from 2017 to 2025 Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging the benefits of IIoT solutions to enhance their analytics functionalities (through predictive maintenance), consolidate their control rooms, and track assets

The managed IIoT services segment is predicted to growth over the next eight years, as implementation of IoT technology requires integration of managed IIoT services at every layer of the IIoT ecosystem

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to outgrow the North American market and emerge as the highest revenue-generating region, with China spearheading the growth, by the end of 2025

regional market is anticipated to outgrow the North American market and emerge as the highest revenue-generating region, with spearheading the growth, by the end of 2025 Large IT solutions & service providers are seeking IIoT platform, as a high-margin solution that generates a stable revenue stream via cloud-based revenue models

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Smart Thermostat Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-thermostat-market



Smart Water Meters Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-water-meters-market



Transportation Systems And Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/transportation-systems-analytics-market



Field Service Management Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/field-service-management-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market on the basis of component, end-use, and region:

Industrial IoT Component Outlook (USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Solution Remote Monitoring Data Management Analytics Security Solutions Others Services Professional Managed Platform Connectivity Management Application Management Device Management

Industrial IoT End-Use Outlook (USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Manufacturing Energy & Power Oil & Gas Healthcare Logistics & Transport Agriculture Others

Industrial IoT Regional Outlook (USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/food-and-beverages

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com