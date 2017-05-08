Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 08-May-2017 / 10:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 May 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 8 May 2017 it issued 13,136 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,294,408 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,262,901 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 2,031,507 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 4157 End of Announcement EQS News Service 570895 08-May-2017

