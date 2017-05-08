Caverion Delivers Cooling and Ventilation to Deutsche Bundesbank in Germany

HELSINKI, Finland, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Deutsche Bundesbank has awarded Caverion with the delivery of building systems for their new branch in Dortmund, Germany. The order includes technical installations for the disciplines Cooling and Ventilation. After the project execution, Caverion will take over the Technical Maintenance for a period of four years. The value of the contract will not be disclosed.

The gross floor area of the four new buildings is about 26,000 square metres. To ensure good indoor climate, Caverion will install two turbo chillers with a capacity of 440 kW each and two hybrid coolers with a capacity of 700 kW each. More than 30 ventilation systems together have a capacity of 250,000 m3/h.

"Caverion is well experienced in buildings with high safety requirements. In this case Caverion will ensure an adequate cooling and distribution of conditioned fresh air in all areas of the buildings," says Werner Kühn, CEO & Vice President of Caverion's Germany division.

Deutsche Bundesbank belongs to Caverion's Public client segment. The work is already ongoing and will be finished in summer 2018. In total, Deutsche Bundesbank is investing more than EUR 300 million to the new branch.

