Milamber Ventures Plc - Board Appointment and Issue of Equity

8 May 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Appointment of non-Executive Director and Partners,

Issue of Equity

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), an incubator working with a number of dynamic fast growth companies to help them through their business development and funding activities, is delighted to announce that Anna Halpern-Lande has joined the Board as a non-Executive Director.

Anna Halpern-Lande is a senior member of Shell Technology Ventures. Before joining Shell in 2008, Anna was Vice President, Co-Founder and Executive Board Member of Tellurian Biodiesel, a leading California bio-diesel company and Lead of Biofuels at Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) as she co- negotiated the Low Carbon Fuel Standard with other key E2 members. Anna also co-founded Cyrnell LLC, a consulting firm specialising in the renewable energy and clean high-tech sector. Previously, she has worked for Booz Allen & Hamilton and Wells Fargo & Company. Anna has a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and an MBA from MIT Sloan. She is a Board Observer on Glasspoint and sits on the Advisory Board of Sterling Analytics.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Partners, Mr Amit Burman and Mr William Hughes. Amit and Bill will work closely with the Board and the Portfolio Companies, providing business insight and experience based on many years' in their chosen fields.

Amit is currently a Director of Peritus Capital and also Privos Capital. Prior to this Amit was a Director of Rising Tide Asia, a billion dollar private investment group, where he focused on healthcare and education across Asia and Africa. He has also worked for the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, focusing on private sector development and project finance for the energy and transportation sectors in Latin America and Africa. Amit has a BA from Oxford and an MA in International Relations and Finance from Columbia University.

Bill is a 30-year veteran of the technology industry, where he has played leading roles at Cambridge Innovation Center, Sapient, Cambridge Technology Partners and was at Pearson for 9 years in various roles focused on New Ventures, Business Development and Innovation. He was co-founder and board member of Intellus Learning, acquired in 2017 by Macmillan Learning, and a trustee of Kaplan University. Recently, Bill was Chief Strategy Officer at Learning Objects, a growth-stage Ed-tech start-up acquired by Cengage Learning in 2015. Bill has a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard in Engineering and a Master of Science in Management from MIT Sloan. Bill is based in the US and will help strengthen Milamber's North American offering.

Mr Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman of Milamber, commented, "It is crucial for Milamber to keep bolstering its Board and Partner network with highly experienced industry professionals and so it is our great pleasure to welcome Anna, Amit and Bill to the Company. The immediate value they will bring to our Portfolio Companies, as well as the Milamber network in general and the US business in particular, is immeasurable. We look forward to working closely with them going forward."

Issue of Equity

Mr Bill Hughes has been issued 187,411 ordinary shares of 1p each in Milamber ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 16p per share, which equates to US$35,000 at an exchange rate of US$1.24 to £1. This issue is in lieu of fees.

Mr Charlie Dilks has been issued 93,750 Ordinary Shares at a price of 16p per shares, which equates to £15,000. This issue is in lieu of fees.

Further, Mr Andy Hasoon has converted £50,000 from his Directors Loan Account into equity for 312,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 16p per share. Following this conversion, Mr Andy Hasoon is interested in 1,137,377 Ordinary Shares, representing 18.96% of the issued share capital of the Company.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 5,997,705 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The above figure of 5,997,705 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Milamber Ventures are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

Milamber Ventures plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com

www.MilamberVentures.com

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E:ctw@leanderPR.com

Save as set out below, there is no further information relating to Anna Halpern-Lande that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.