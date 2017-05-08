

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $190 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $185 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $3.49 billion. This was up from $3.27 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $190 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Revenue (Q1): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10



