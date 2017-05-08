

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks slipped from 21-month highs hit on Friday after the French election results came broadly in line with what pollsters have predicted.



Banks were among the prominent decliners as investor focus shifted from politics to the economy. Resources stocks also turned weaker amid the recent slide in commodity prices.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 393.88 in late opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving down 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower in choppy trade.



French banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down 1-3 percent as investors pondered the implications for financial markets and economic policies from the French presidential election.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell over 2 percent each, while energy majors like Total SA, BP Plc and Tullow Oil were flat to slightly lower.



AkzoNobel fell 2.5 percent after the Dutch paint maker rejected a third conditional proposal submitted by PPG Industries, saying it undervalues the company.



Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz rose over 1 percent after the company reported a 7 percent annual rise in April sales.



In economic releases, data from Destatis showed that German factory orders grew at a slower pace, as expected, in March,



Orders grew 1 percent in March from the previous month, in line with expectations, but slower than the revised 3.5 percent increase in February.



Separately, Eurozone investor confidence rose to a near decade high in May, survey results from think tank Sentix revealed.



The investor sentiment index rose to 27.4 in May, the highest since July 2007, from 23.9 in April. The score was forecast to rise to 24.7.



U.K. house prices slid 0.1 percent month-on-month in April after staying flat in March, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit revealed. This was the first decrease in three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX