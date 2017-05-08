In the period 1 May 2017 to 5 May 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 11.0 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 20.8 million were bought back, equivalent to 6.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 18:



Date No. Of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 1 May 2017 36,585 56.28 2,059,004 2 May 2017 39,024 56.50 2,204,856 3 May 2017 39,024 56.44 2,202,515 4 May 2017 39,024 56.50 2,204,856 5 May 2017 41,463 56.50 2,342,660 Accumulated during the period 195,120 56.45 11,013,890 Accumulated under the share 363,411 57.26 20,809,036 bayback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,152,792 own shares, equivalent to 1.9% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data



01 May 2017 02 May 2017 03 May 2017 04 May 2017 05 May 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 36.585 56,28 32.493 56,50 34.469 56,43 33.288 56,50 39.398 56,50 TRQX 0 760 56,50 153 56,50 622 56,50 312 56,50 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 5.082 56,50 4.352 56,50 2.341 56,50 852 56,50 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 689 56,50 50 56,50 2.773 56,50 901 56,50 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 36.585 56,28 39.024 56,50 39.024 56,44 39.024 56,50 41.463 56,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



01 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 56,28 ---------------------------------------------- 5.000 56,25 XCSE 20170501 13:55:25.634165 1.500 56,00 XCSE 20170501 14:36:22.157000 4.000 56,25 XCSE 20170501 15:05:12.525734 1.500 56,25 XCSE 20170501 15:55:45.730331 3.000 56,50 XCSE 20170501 16:21:55.230000 21.585 56,28 XCSE 20170501 16:34:59.444778



02 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 39.024 56,50 ---------------------------------------------- 4.000 56,50 XCSE 20170502 13:04:43.882278 174 56,50 XCSE 20170502 14:51:29.087000 317 56,50 XCSE 20170502 14:51:29.087000 178 56,50 TRQX 20170502 14:51:29.092000 370 56,50 BATE 20170502 14:51:29.092000 7 56,50 CHIX 20170502 14:51:29.092000 400 56,50 BATE 20170502 14:51:29.092000 228 56,50 CHIX 20170502 14:51:29.092000 326 56,50 BATE 20170502 14:51:29.092000 222 56,50 XCSE 20170502 15:34:17.220000 240 56,50 XCSE 20170502 15:34:17.220000 793 56,50 XCSE 20170502 15:34:17.220000 745 56,50 XCSE 20170502 15:34:17.220000 197 56,50 TRQX 20170502 16:15:29.677000 412 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:15:29.677000 604 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:15:29.677000 37 56,50 CHIX 20170502 16:15:29.677000 386 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:15:29.677000 249 56,50 CHIX 20170502 16:15:29.677000 460 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:15:29.677000 66 56,50 CHIX 20170502 16:15:29.677000 61 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:15:29.678000 61 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:15:29.678000 1.467 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:15:29.678000 564 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:39:49.882000 825 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:39:49.882000 196 56,50 TRQX 20170502 16:39:49.888000 37 56,50 CHIX 20170502 16:39:49.888000 189 56,50 TRQX 20170502 16:39:49.888000 460 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:39:49.888000 65 56,50 CHIX 20170502 16:39:49.888000 456 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:39:49.888000 604 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:39:49.888000 604 56,50 BATE 20170502 16:39:49.888000 23.024 56,50 XCSE 20170502 16:43:05.279597





03 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 39.024 56,44 ---------------------------------------------- 5.000 56,50 XCSE 20170503 9:31:21.056602 4.000 56,25 XCSE 20170503 11:34:36.586956 1.000 56,50 XCSE 20170503 13:27:34.477000 1.445 56,50 XCSE 20170503 15:00:27.424000 153 56,50 TRQX 20170503 15:00:27.430000 50 56,50 CHIX 20170503 15:00:27.430000 352 56,50 BATE 20170503 15:00:27.430000 1.924 56,50 BATE 20170503 16:26:55.564000 1.000 56,50 BATE 20170503 16:26:55.564000 700 56,50 BATE 20170503 16:26:55.564000 376 56,50 BATE 20170503 16:26:55.564000 23.024 56,44 XCSE 20170503 16:36:46.597823



04 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 39.024 56,50 ---------------------------------------------- 320 56,50 CHIX 20170504 12:06:05.108000 264 56,50 TRQX 20170504 12:06:05.108000 41 56,50 TRQX 20170504 12:06:05.108000 375 56,50 XCSE 20170504 12:06:05.109000 2.000 56,50 XCSE 20170504 12:06:05.109000 1.000 56,50 XCSE 20170504 12:06:05.109000 1.438 56,50 BATE 20170504 15:22:12.597000 242 56,50 BATE 20170504 15:22:12.597000 261 56,50 CHIX 20170504 15:22:12.597000 324 56,50 BATE 20170504 15:22:12.597000 467 56,50 CHIX 20170504 15:22:12.597000 504 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:22:12.599000 764 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:22:12.599000 210 56,50 TRQX 20170504 15:51:46.931000 75 56,50 BATE 20170504 15:51:46.932000 864 56,50 CHIX 20170504 15:51:46.932000 861 56,50 CHIX 20170504 15:51:46.932000 236 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:51:46.933000 1.000 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:51:46.933000 264 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:51:46.933000 490 56,50 XCSE 20170504 15:51:46.933000 107 56,50 TRQX 20170504 16:34:55.004000 262 56,50 BATE 20170504 16:34:55.005000 354 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 950 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 1.000 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 303 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 90 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 934 56,50 XCSE 20170504 16:34:55.006000 23.024 56,50 XCSE 20170504 17:05:10.869328



05 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 41.463 56,50 ---------------------------------------------- 2.013 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:03:01.061000 987 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:03:01.061000 43 56,50 CHIX 20170505 9:16:38.045000 296 56,50 BATE 20170505 9:16:38.046000 1.538 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:16:38.048000 123 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:16:38.170000 643 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:55:19.338000 857 56,50 XCSE 20170505 9:55:19.338000 2.500 56,50 XCSE 20170505 12:19:18.915000 297 56,50 TRQX 20170505 15:17:01.965000 189 56,50 CHIX 20170505 15:17:01.966000 79 56,50 BATE 20170505 15:17:01.966000 190 56,50 CHIX 20170505 15:17:01.966000 245 56,50 BATE 20170505 15:17:01.966000 4.564 56,50 XCSE 20170505 15:57:47.668000 15 56,50 TRQX 20170505 15:57:47.681000 232 56,50 BATE 20170505 15:57:47.681000 189 56,50 CHIX 20170505 15:57:47.681000 290 56,50 CHIX 20170505 16:09:57.648000 1.566 56,50 XCSE 20170505 16:09:57.650000 144 56,50 XCSE 20170505 16:09:57.650000 24.463 56,50 XCSE 20170505 16:43:19.150607



