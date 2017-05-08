

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth eased slightly in March after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 10.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 10.8 percent spike in February. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Among main sectors, manufacturing production grew 7.4 percent annually in March and output of electricity and gas supply surged by 19.1 percent. Mining and quarrying production also registered an increase of 5.6 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent from February, when it climbed by 3.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX