Growth Opportunities in the Global Fire Rated Glass Market, 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $1.8 Billion - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Fire Rated Glass Market" report to their offering.

The global fire rated glass market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2022. Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2022 product type (laminated, ceramic, tempered, and wired), end use industry (building and construction, marine, and others), rating (up to 45 minutes and 60-180 minutes).

The future of the fire rated glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, military & defense, oil & gas, railways and marine industries. The major growth drivers for this market are rapidly increasing construction activities in emerging countries, growing demand for passive fire protection systems, and stringent building safety regulations. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the fire rated glass industry, include increasing trend towards fire rated glass providing multiple benefits and continuous improvement for long-term sustainability.

The report forecasts that the demand of laminated fire rated glass is expected to remain the largest segment by value and second-largest segment by volume; it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its excellent fire rated properties, insulation property, durability, high strength, and aesthetic appearance.



Within the fire rated glass market, building & construction is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment by value and volume; it is also expected to witness the fastest growth due to the stringency in national building codes for various countries.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume driven by strict governmental regulations for building safety.



Fire rated glass profiled in this market include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., and Schott AG are among the major suppliers of fire rated glass.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Glass Dynamics

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Promat International

Pyroguard

Safti First

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

