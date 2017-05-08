Respiratory Disease Testing Market Size Worth $6.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalrespiratory diseases testing marketis expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. As per Forum of International Respiratory Societies, more than 200 million people across the globe suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and 235 million suffered from asthma in 2014. In addition, the source stated that more than 50 million people struggle with occupational lung diseases annually. Thus, constantly growing target patient population is anticipated to drive the growth.

The adoption of innovative technologies, such as Computed Tomography (CT), for COPD diagnosis is expected to drive the growth. The other new technology in acute medical management of COPD is pulse oximeter that is used for outpatient monitoring. Airway management plays a main role in testing and management of COPD. Also, with recent technological innovations, there has been a 12.1 % increase in the use of Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation (NIV) for management of COPD. Along with technological advancements, use of digital radiography (X-ray) and advanced portable spirometers is gaining momentum in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The growing prevalence of COPD and asthma across the globe is expected to increase the demand for respiratory disease testing devices and thereby drive the market growth

In products, imaging tests held the largest share in 2016 due to rapid development and adoption of innovative technologies

In respiratory measurement, spirometers, pulse oximeters, ventilators, capnographs, and other noninvasive ventilators used for measurement of lung capacity are expected to grow at a rate of more than 4% over the forecast period

In end-use, hospitals segment held the largest share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period

North America the largest market share in 2016. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma is increasing the demand for respiratory disease testing/diagnostic in North American countries.

region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as improving health care infrastructure and increasing patient awareness regarding the availability of new diagnostic techniques for respiratory diseases, such as COPD & asthma. Some of the major players competing in this market include, but are not limited to, Becton Dickinson (Carefusion Corporation); Koninklijke PhilipsN.V. (Respironics); ResMed Company; Fischer & Paykel; and Medtronic. These players are strong brands in the market as they have elaborate product portfolios in respiratory disease testing market.

Grand View Research has segmented the respiratory disease testing/diagnostics market by product, end-use and regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Imaging test Respiratory Measurement Blood gas test Other

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Physician clinics Clinical laboratories Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa



