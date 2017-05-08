Antiblock Additive Market Worth 1,109.6 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Antiblock Additive Market by Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), Polymer Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, PVC), Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Medical, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated to grow from USD 839.3 Million in 2016 to USD 1,109.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 117 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Antiblock Additive Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antiblock-additive-market-222013388.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Rising demand from agricultural greenhouse and mulch films as well as packaging plastics is expected to drive the demand for antiblock additive during the forecast period.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=222013388

Based on product type, the inorganic segment is expected to lead the global antiblock additive market

Inorganic product type constitutes major share of the antiblock additive market, in terms of value. Easy availability and cost effectiveness are the major factors that are driving the demand for inorganic antiblock additive. In addition, these additives offer enhanced flexibility at higher concentrations, and possess higher flexibility and tensile strength.

Based on polymer type, the BOPP segment of the antiblock additive market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021

Based on polymer type, the Antiblock Additive Market has been segmented into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, and PVC. The BOPP segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The demand for antiblock additive based on BOPP polymer type is gaining momentum, as they offer enhanced clarity over LLDPE and LDPE-based antiblock additive, and possess higher flexibility with increased tensile strength.

Based on application, the food packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The food packaging application segment is exhibiting high growth in the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. This is due to the growing real disposable income and increasing standard of living of the people. Thus, the antiblock additive market in food packaging is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific antiblock additive market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the antiblock additive market in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the rising population due to which, there is an increasing demand for agricultural output and food packaging. This growth signifies an increase in packaging activities, thereby leading to an increase in the consumption of antiblock additive for use in plastic films & sheets.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=222013388

Currently, the global antiblock additive market is led by various market players such as Imerys S.A. (France), Specialty Minerals Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), and Fine Organics (India).

Browse Related Reports:

Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA), Applications (Packaging & Non-Packaging) And Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and RoW)- Global Trends & Forecast to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-films-plastic-sheets-market-1318.html

Polyfilm Market by Resin Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BoPP, CPP, PVC, BoPET, BoPA), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyfilm-market-4979094.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets