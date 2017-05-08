sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.05.2017 | 12:46
(5 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017: New Developments in Cross-Border E-Commerce in the Asia-Pacific - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Asia-Pacific is the biggest region globally in terms of E-Commerce sales and cross-border online shopping is advancing further. This report cites estimations that between 2014 and 2020, Asia-Pacific will have the leading contribution to cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales globally, more than Western Europe or North America.

China has made its way to the top of this trend due to the rapid escalation of cross-border online imports and exports. However, this country is outranked by Australia and Singapore in terms of share of E-Commerce consumers purchasing cross-border. A recent survey also places South Korea in the running, with almost half of online shoppers making cross-border purchases. In contrast, Japan ranks as the country with consumers who are least likely to buy cross-border. Japan exports more E-Commerce products to countries such as China and the USA than it imports.

Cross-border online consumers from South Korea and Australia have the highest demand for clothing. In contrast, E-Commerce consumers in China prefer cosmetics and children's products. Research also shows that almost two-thirds of Chinese cross-border online consumers utilize import channels of major Chinese E-commerce websites such as Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.

Key Questions Answered

- How large is cross-border B2C E-Commerce in Asia-Pacific predicted to become in 2020?
- What are the top countries in Asia-Pacific by cross-border online shopper penetration?
- From which countries do online shoppers in Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand and South Korea buy the most?
- What is the size of cross-border E-Commerce sales to and from China?
- Which product categories have the highest demand among cross-border online shoppers in AsiaPacific?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

- Alibaba Group
- Amazon Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Etsy Inc.
- Wish Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k343s8/asiapacific

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire