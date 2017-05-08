Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017: New Developments in Cross-Border E-Commerce in the Asia-Pacific - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia-Pacific is the biggest region globally in terms of E-Commerce sales and cross-border online shopping is advancing further. This report cites estimations that between 2014 and 2020, Asia-Pacific will have the leading contribution to cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales globally, more than Western Europe or North America.

China has made its way to the top of this trend due to the rapid escalation of cross-border online imports and exports. However, this country is outranked by Australia and Singapore in terms of share of E-Commerce consumers purchasing cross-border. A recent survey also places South Korea in the running, with almost half of online shoppers making cross-border purchases. In contrast, Japan ranks as the country with consumers who are least likely to buy cross-border. Japan exports more E-Commerce products to countries such as China and the USA than it imports.

Cross-border online consumers from South Korea and Australia have the highest demand for clothing. In contrast, E-Commerce consumers in China prefer cosmetics and children's products. Research also shows that almost two-thirds of Chinese cross-border online consumers utilize import channels of major Chinese E-commerce websites such as Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.

- How large is cross-border B2C E-Commerce in Asia-Pacific predicted to become in 2020?

- What are the top countries in Asia-Pacific by cross-border online shopper penetration?

- From which countries do online shoppers in Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand and South Korea buy the most?

- What is the size of cross-border E-Commerce sales to and from China?

- Which product categories have the highest demand among cross-border online shoppers in AsiaPacific?



