Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

8 May 2017

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce full year results for the year ended 31 March 2017 on Wednesday, 7 June 2017.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 09:30 on the day. If you wish to attend, please contact the Company's PR advisors, Tavistock Communications.

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock Communications

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Email: james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors:

Picton is an income focused, property investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With Net Assets of £441.9 million at 31 March 2017, the Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth by investing in the principal commercial property sectors. Picton can invest both directly and indirectly in commercial property across the United Kingdom.