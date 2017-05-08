Fixed Income



8 May 2017



New auction market on Nasdaq Copenhagen



CPH Standard Settlement Auctions CPHSA,



On 19 April 2017 we announced that Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to launch a new Issuing Auction Market to be used for auctions with standard settlement period (T+2) only.



The new market has been available in EXT 3 since 19 April and will be launched in production on 15 May 2017.



It is important that the issuers (auction initiator) do not change the standard settlement period (settlement date) in this new market when initiating an auction, as the trades executed in the CPH Standard Settlement Auctions market will be included in the calculation of the volume weighted average price for Danish listed bonds.



Members and issuers having access to the existing CPH Auctions market will also have access to the new standard settlement auctions market.



Market identification



Production



Name: CPH Standard Settlement Auctions



Short name: CPHSA



Source-ID: 187



GCF-ID: Will be published by Market Data later this week



Test EXT 3:



Name: CPH Standard Settlement Auctions



Short name: CPHSA



Source-ID: 187



GCF-ID: 794



For new order books for auctions please use the current excel sheet but make sure to state the correct auction market for the new order book.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Poul Erik Egeberg, pe@nasdaq.com or +45 3377 0361 or Nicolai Dahl Wallin, Nicolai.wallin@nasdaq.com or +45 3377 0360.



Nasdaq Copenhagen



Fixed Income



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630183