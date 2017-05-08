Wbiao Holds Global Watch Industry Ecosystem Launch Event in Basel, Switzerland

GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --This past March,Wbiao, a Chineseenterprise,jointly organized "Wbiao Global Watch Industry Ecosystem Launch Event" with Tmall Watch, Alibaba group and European watch associations hailing from France and Switzerland.Over 20 watch (jewellery) brands (PAUL PICOT, ARMAND NICOLET, EPOS, etc.) and more than 10 professional press/media delegates were present.

The overseas purchasing power of Chinese consumers continues to grow and with overseas e-commerce and overseas procurement service becoming increasingly prosperous, more and more Chinese consumers have begun to buy luxury itemsonline. Wbiao, as a famous and influential Internet company in the global watch industry, has been focusing on vertical watch e-commerce for years. It has introduced 20+ outstanding brands such as MICHEL HERBELIN, EPOS, PAUL PICOT, H.MOSER&CIE, CUERVO Y SOBRINOS, etc into China, whichhave beenwell-received by consumers.

With the rapid development of the global Internet, most industries has moved into structural consumption mode and consumers have changed from possessing and"using products" to pursuing better life quality. The industry transformation and consumption upgrade are imperative. The traditional mode of the upstream and downstream watch industry chain, are also evolving into intelligent society ecosystem mode. In the future, Wbiao willimplement industry+Internet mode, integrating the global watch vertical industry chain througha big platform strategy which is formed by six business units: Wbiao.cn (Global watch Vertical e-commerce), Wbiao Global (Global watch shops cooperation), Wbiao Palace (Global watch offline experience center), Wbiao Craftsman (Global watch maintenance system), Wbiao Club (Wbiao membership club) and Wbiao World (Global watch information-interaction media).This platform will connect brands, retailers, watch press & media and alsoafter-sale service providers. All these roles will aimto achieve the same goals, support each other, share resources, improve core competitive ability, help consumersenjoy a one-site experience bothonline& offline and obtain information etc.

Wbiao has already begunstrategic cooperation with PISA Orologeria, EMBASSY, LUCK HOCK WATCH, HALEWINNER WATCHES GROUP, HARMONY WORLD WATCH CENTRE and GUANG CHENG BIAO HANG. After this launch event, Tmall Watch, (Alibaba), will become a new strategic partner of Wbiao Global Watch Industry Ecosystem. Meanwhile, Wbiao hopes more brands, retailers andafter-sale service providerscan takepart, and in doing so, help create value for the watch industry ecosystem together.

