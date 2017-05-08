

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Monday reported that it flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in the month of April 2017, an increase of 8.4 percent from the 10.4 billion RPMs flown in April 2016.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 7.6 percent to 13.4 billion in April 2017 from last year's ASMs of 12.4 billion.



The load factor was 84.0 percent, compared with 83.4 percent in April 2016.



Based on these results and current trends, the company continues to expect its second quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM to increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with second quarter 2016.



