WHO:

Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will present "Integrating a Data-Driven Roadmap: The Smart Sourcing Strategy" during the Maine HR Convention 2017.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Tuesday, May 9 - Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Forman is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Samoset Resort

220 Warrenton Street

Rockport, Me.

DETAILS:

Recruiters and hiring managers know all too well how difficult it can be to fill specialized positions, or that passive job seekers don't actively search for new opportunities. However, with the right, targeted sourcing strategy in place, it is possible to dive into a deep network and reach these candidates.

During the Maine HR Convention 2017, Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast, will explore data-driven recruitment planning and explain how this approach can help attract passive, specialized candidates. In addition, Forman will discuss how leveraging data during sourcing can work to reduce time-to-interview as well as time-to-hire. Session attendees will take away a data-driven roadmap for sourcing that supports reaching and engaging qualified candidates while providing the insight needed to drive more informed hiring decisions plus robust reporting analytics for measuring return on investment.

HR professionals, hiring managers and recruiters interested in learning more about integrating data into the sourcing strategy at their organization are encouraged to attend Forman's presentation. Information about the Maine HR Convention can be accessed at: http://www.mainehr.com/page/905/maine-hr-convention.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.