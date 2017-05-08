NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --



WHO:

WCN, a leading pioneer of innovative recruitment technology and NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies

WHAT:

Will host a seminar, networking and cocktail event, "The Future of Campus, Diversity and Veteran Recruiting," designed for talent acquisition leaders.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 2:30 - 7:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

Space is limited; to register, visit: https://static.wcn.co.uk/company/wcn/marketing/201705/ny_may_seminar_form.html.

DETAILS:

In today's competitive hiring landscape, sourcing and engaging campus, diversity and veteran talent continues to challenge recruiters. During "The Future of Campus, Diversity and Veteran Recruiting," Charles Hipps, founder and CEO and Jeanette Maister, WCN Americas managing director, will join James "Seldric" Blocker, director, Talent Acquisition - Campus Programs for NBCUniversal, to address these recruiting pain points and share best practices for improving the talent acquisition process overall. In addition, industry experts including Steve Levy, talent attraction expert at Sears Holdings Corporation and Jennifer Kaplan, head of Military and Diversity Campus Recruiting at Credit Suisse, will offer perspectives on why recruitment marketing and engagement are a must-have in the race for talent. Talent acquisition professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning how leading employers tackle campus, diversity and veteran hiring are encouraged to attend this interactive seminar and networking event.

