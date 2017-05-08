REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --



WHO:

Keith Kitani, CEO and co-founder of GuideSpark, the leader in employee communications

WHAT:

Will present the session, "Transforming Employee Communications," and join the panel, "The Future of Employee Engagement and Retention is Now! What Should Performance Management Look Like in 2017," during the ASU + GSV Summit.

WHEN:

The event will take place Monday, May 8 - Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Kitani will speak on Monday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. MDT and Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.

WHERE:

The Grand America Hotel

555 Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah

DETAILS:

How employers communicate and engage employees can be a key differentiator for organizations looking to hire and retain today's top talent. During the ASU+ GSV Summit, Keith Kitani, CEO and co-founder of GuideSpark, will bring employee communications insights to two unique sessions. On Monday, May 8, Kitani will spotlight GuideSpark and its mission to transform the way employers communicate and engage their employees. From real-life examples, Kitani will explore how different companies leverage GuideSpark to share important information around healthcare, benefits and more. On Tuesday, May 9, Kitani will join a panel discussion on the state of performance management and whether or not it really drives employee performance. This session will consider how changing or eliminating performance scores can impact an organization as well as the role of assessments and performance management technologies.

Conference attendees interested in learning more about GuideSpark and its approach to employee communications and engagement are encouraged to attend these sessions. For event details and registration, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com.

About GuideSpark

GuideSpark is the leader in employee communications, with over 650 customers who use its solutions to effectively engage over 10 million employees and achieve HR program adoption goals. GuideSpark is the only company that blends SaaS technology and innovative, multimedia content that inspires, informs and reinforces the employer value proposition.

To learn more about how you can transform your employee communications, visit http://www.guidespark.com.

