Dr. West to Deliver Presentation on Applying AI to Stem Cell Biology and Participate in Roundtable Discussion

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases, today announced that Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael D. West, Ph.D. will present at Terrapinn's World Advanced Therapies Regenerative Medicine Congress, May 17-19 at Business Design Centre in London.

Titled "Applying Artificial Intelligence to Stem Cell Biology," Dr. West's presentation is scheduled for Friday, May 19 at 11:40 a.m. BST. Expanding on a presentation Dr. West gave last year, it will provide an update on deep learning algorithms and their potential to unlock mechanisms of tissue regeneration for applications in age-related disease, and how these insights will dovetail with BioTime's recently-announced subsidiary, AgeX Therapeutics.

Additionally, on the first day of the conference, Wednesday, May 17, Dr. West will present at a plenary roundtable discussion with seven other senior-level executives, including Jane Lebkowski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research Development at BioTime affiliate company Asterias Biotherapeutics. Titled "Process Development Manufacturing Focus," the session will begin at 11:40 a.m. BST.

More information about the World Advanced Therapies Regenerative Medicine Congress is available here.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies developed from what the company believes to be the world's premier collection of pluripotent cell assets. The foundation of BioTime's core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. Pluripotent cells have potential application in many areas of medicine with large unmet patient needs, including various age-related degenerative diseases and degenerative conditions for which there presently are no cures. Unlike pharmaceuticals that require a molecular target, therapeutic strategies based on the use of pluripotent cells are generally aimed at regenerating or replacing affected cells and tissues, and therefore may have broader applicability than pharmaceutical products. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation, which BioTime founded and which, until recently, were majority-owned consolidated subsidiaries of BioTime.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE MKT and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

