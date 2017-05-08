Spread Networks And Seaborn Team Up To Provide SeaSpeed': Brazil's First Dedicated Ultra-Low Latency Subsea Route

Spread Networks is exclusive channel partner for fastest route between Carteret NJ and BM&F Bovespa

BOSTON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today that Spread Networks is Seaborn's exclusive channel partner for sales to the financial vertical on Seabras-1 between New Jersey and São Paulo. This includes sales of SeaSpeed', Seaborn's proprietary ultra-low latency (ULL) solution providing the lowest latency path between Carteret, New Jersey and the BM&F Bovespa Stock Exchange in São Paulo, Brazil.

"We are very pleased to be a part of Seaborn's commitment to ULL solutions of the highest quality," said Dan Spivey, Founder & CEO of Spread Networks. "As the lowest latency fiber provider from Chicago to New York, we are uniquely positioned to offer financial customers a seamless channel to the lowest latency, market-to-market wave services between the financial centers of the US and Brazil."

Seabras-1 is the only direct point to point submarine cable system between metro New York and metro São Paulo. Seaborn is the developer-owner-operator of Seabras-1. The system was in development for more than five years, with a total project cost of more than US$520 million.

"Given our historical relationships with Spread Networks and their leadership role in the ULL sector, we welcome them as our partner on the most technologically advanced submarine cable between the US and Brazil," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn. "Our proprietary SeaSpeed product is the first Carteret-Bovespa ULL solution with an intentional subsea design for the financial industry."

Circuits will be activated on Seabras-1 for the financial industry in July 2017.

