Australian Government Announces Reforms to Employer Sponsored Skilled Migration Visas

LONDON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Australian Government announced on April 18 that the Temporary Work (Skilled) visa (subclass 457 visa) will be abolished and replaced with the completely new Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa in March 2018.

According to the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP), the TSS visa program will be comprised of a Short-Term stream of up to two years and a Medium-Term stream of up to four years and will support businesses in addressing genuine skill shortages in their workforce and will contain a number of safeguards which prioritize Australian workers.

This new visa is part of the Government's significant reform package to strengthen the integrity and quality of Australia's temporary and permanent employer sponsored skilled migration programs.

Australia Immigration Professionals has years of experience in helping skilled foreign workers and their families to determine their eligibility for succeeding in the immigration process to Australia. An individual who has been issued a Permanent Resident Visa to Australia is authorized to live, study and work in Australia long-term and receive various other benefits, such as free basic healthcare, access to excellent educational opportunities, and the option to apply for Australian citizenship.

GSM Skilled Independent Visa - This visa is relevant for individuals who are not sponsored by an employer, family member, state or territory in Australia. Applicants will need to score the sufficient amount of points in the Skill Select Program (according to their education, amount of experience and level of English) as well as submit an Expression of Interest and apply for the actual visa.

Other options may be available for people who want to live and work in Australia. For example, the GSM Subclass-489 Regional (Provisional) Visa is a temporary work visa for skilled foreign workers whose jobs are needed in a certain region of Australia. It is valid up to four years, and provides a pathway to Australian permanent residency.

GSM Skilled Nominated Visa - The nominated visa (subclass 190) is a permanent residency visa for skilled workers whose professions are in high demand and who have been nominated by a specific Australian state or territory. To apply for this visa, qualified applicants must also submit an Expression of Interest and be invited through the Skill Select program to apply.

Experienced Team & Legal Advice - The immigration process to Australia is based on a point system. Our competent legal team is trained to assess and provide applicants with the most accurate evaluation to determine their eligibility for the procedure. Once the assessment stage is done, applicants will be professionally guided through the rest of the process.

Michael Kadoury is a registered Australian Migration Agent, operating Kadoury Migration Services, a business providing personal and complete migration services to individuals and businesses assisting them in navigating Australia's complex immigration process. Michael guides the Australia Immigration Professionals team in assisting clients through the procedure to apply for a permanent resident visa to Australia through the GSM program.

Get started with your visa process today! For more information about Australia's current immigration programs and Australia Immigration Professionals, visit the company's site at www.immiproaustralia.com.au or contact our customer service at +44-20-3150-0679 or via mail csr@immiproaustralia.email