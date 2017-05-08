Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 426.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 434.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 421.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 429.39p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---