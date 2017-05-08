sprite-preloader
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.05.2017 | 13:01
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 4

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 05-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                426.37p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              434.35p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                421.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              429.39p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

