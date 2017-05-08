

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) announced it raised 2017 normalized earnings per share outlook to $3.00 to $3.20, compared with its previous guidance of $2.95 to $3.15. The company said the guidance increase is driven by the solid start to the year and the latest view on timing of acquisitions and divestitures and foreign exchange. The company reaffirmed 2017 net sales guidance of $14.52 to $14.72 billion, representing 9.5 to 11 percent growth, and core sales growth guidance of 2.5 to 4.0 percent.



Newell Brands announced a $0.04 per share increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share, an increase of 21 percent.



