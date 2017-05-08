CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- DeepMarkit Corp. (DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MKT)(OTCQB: MKTDF), a producer of gamified marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes, is very pleased to provide the following update:

In recent months DeepMarkit has been launching gamified promotions and testing with companies to help finalize the development of its FetchBot™ platform and define its commercialization model. FetchBot™ will implement a pricing model similar to Google AdWords and Facebook Ads, where users will be able to set a budget for their promotions. However, uniquely different, users will pay per lead rather than per gameplay or clicks.

A client using the FetchBot™ platform recently ran a very successful promotion which provided further proof of value in regard to our gamification DIY platform. Bikram Hot Yoga Tri-City sent a gamified promotion to their entire mailing list using Constant Contact. Before the campaign, their average click-through rate (CTR) was 3%. However, with the gamified promotion, they received a 15% CTR - a 500% increase. The industry average on CTR is 2%. Of the customers who clicked through to the game's landing page, 91% engaged and played the game. The value of the FetchBot platform to clients speaks through the continued success of these kinds of promotions.

Ashif Motan, the owner of Bikram Hot Yoga Tri-City, commented, "The results of our promotion were tremendous and increased our sales over 18% compared to the previous promotions we have run. It's hard for small business owners to interact with their audience and clients but the gamified promotions FetchBot provides enabled us to expand our brand, develop leads and engage with our community. We are planning to create regular campaigns using the FetchBot platform because of the high value it brought to our studio."

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit is a gamification technology company inventing new ways to engage consumers and other audiences. FetchBot™, the Company's proprietary promotions platform, enables businesses and agencies to create branded video games that incentivize consumers, thus driving sales, capturing data and generating leads. FetchBot integrates next-gen gamification engagement mechanics with interactive advertising industry standards to offer marketers an advanced solution suitable for campaigns of all sizes, targeting multiple channels on the web, mobile and social media.

DeepMarkit's suite of HTML5 games and gaming solutions for social media, messaging apps, and other online community services. FetchBot's instant games can be added to any online environment to encourage usage by providing a fun way to engage audiences with competitive or collaborative games. FetchBot™ offers numerous options to monetize through custom branded games, product placement, corporate sponsorships and prize and incentive awards.

DeepMarkit's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol MKT and on the OTCQB trading under the symbol MKTDF. For additional information, please visit www.deepmarkit.com or www.fetchbot.com.

