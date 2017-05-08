TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Sandy Lake Gold Inc. ("Sandy Lake") (TSX VENTURE: SLAU) announces today that it has received a notice of default (the "Notice") pursuant to the option agreement between GPM Metals Inc. ("GPM") and Goldeye Explorations Limited ("Goldeye") dated April 15, 2015 relating to the property known as the Weebigee Project (the "Option Agreement"). GPM's rights under the Option Agreement were acquired by Sandy Lake as previously announced on July 21, 2016.

The Notice alleges that Sandy Lake is in default of the Option Agreement as a result of failing to make a cash payment of Cdn$150,000 thereunder on or prior to May 5, 2017. Sandy Lake has 30 days from the date of the Notice to cure the default alleged thereunder, all in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement.

In addition, Goldeye has provided notice that it is seeking to elect to have four mineral claims recently staked by Sandy Lake included as part of the property governed by the Option Agreement pursuant to the area of interest provisions thereof.

Sandy Lake and Goldeye are currently party to arbitration proceedings in respect of the Option Agreement. For further details, please refer to the press release of Sandy Lake dated September 22, 2016, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

