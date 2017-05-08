TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT)(OTCQB: NSRC) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it will be presenting at InvestorIntel's 6th Annual Cleantech & Technology Metals Summit (CTMS2017.com, @CTMS2017) being held Monday, May 15th and Tuesday, May 16th at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Canada located at 37 King St. East. This year's two-day annual Cleantech & Technology Metals Summit will feature notable development companies that have the potential to have an impact in the cleantech and technology metals sector.

NextSource Materials' Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Brent Nykoliation, will present how the Company's unique, two-phased modular approach to production has well-positioned its Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar to be the world's next source of high-quality flake graphite.

To learn more about NextSource's 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar, please visit the Company's website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or email investor relations at info@nextsourcematerials.com.

About InvestorIntel Corp.

InvestorIntel is a leading online source of independent investor information and architects of the annual Cleantech & Technology Metals Summit. For more information regarding the 6th Annual Cleantech & Technology Metals Summit please visit InvestorIntelSummit.com or CTMS2017.com.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar. The Molo Graphite Project is a Full Feasibility-stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world.

Safe Harbour: This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are related to the timing of the completion of the updated and revised Feasibility Study, the results of the revised Feasibility Study, funding of the development of the Molo Project, implementation and commencement of the build-out of the Molo Project, commencement of production at the Molo Project, commencement of procurement for mine infrastructure, the procurement of equipment to construct a mine, value engineering, continued product test results and product analysis, and the permit application. These are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Brent Nykoliation

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

+1.416.364.4911

brent@nextsourcematerials.com



Craig Scherba

President and CEO

+1.416.364.4911

craig@ nextsourcematerials.com



