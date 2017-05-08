

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $57.0 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $53.2 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $625.8 million. This was up from $609.1 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $57.0 Mln. vs. $53.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $625.8 Mln vs. $609.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.28 - $2.48



