Correction refers to ISIN code and short name. Correct ISIN code is "SE0009889710" and correct new short name is "KAKEL B".



As from May 12, 2017, Empire AB will be traded under its new company name, Kakel Max AB, and under new ICB classification.



New company name: Kakel Max AB -------------------------------------- New short name: KAKEL B -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009889710 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 29381 --------------------------------------



New classification



Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail -----------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +468-503 015 50.