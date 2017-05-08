Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the $243.6 Billion Global Door and Window Market 2017-2022 Featuring Sanwa Holding Corporation, Lixil Group, Masonite International, YKK and PGT

DUBLIN, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global door and window market is expected to reach an estimated $243.6 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth are rapidly increasing new construction and renovation activities in developing economies. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the door and window industry, include the increasing use of impact resistance doors and windows and energy efficiency in windows and doors.



The report forecasts that the plastic door and window segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period due to its light weight and better energy efficient properties.

Within the global door and window market, metal is expected to remain the largest segment mainly due to strong demand for aluminum doors and windows. The aesthetic appeal of aluminum doors and windows, low maintenance, and low cost option as compared to other materials are projected to drive the demand for the metal door and window market. These major factors will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest as well as the highest growth market, due to the rapidly increasing construction activities in China and India, which ultimately drive the door and window demand in this region.



Door and window companies profiled in this market include Sanwa Holding Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Masonite International Corporation YKK, and PGT Inc.

Scope of the Report

Door and window market by product type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Door

- Window



Door and window market by material type [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Metal

- Plastic

- Wood

- Others



Door and window market by by end use [Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Residential

- Commercial

- Office

- Retail

- Education

- Hospitality

- Healthcare

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Masco

Masonite

PGT Inc.

Ply Gem

YKK

