

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) raised the midpoint of its previous GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05. The company said its updated EPS guidance reflects an increase at the low end and a tightening of the previous ranges due to solid results in the first quarter and an improved operational outlook, partially offset by additional foreign exchange and commodity headwinds. The company maintained its previously announced 2017 full-year revenue guidance in the range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent.



'ITT delivered a solid first quarter as we continued our intense focus on optimizing execution across the enterprise while advancing our essential long-term growth plans,' said CEO Denise Ramos.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX