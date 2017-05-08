New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Yappn Corp. (OCTQB: YPPN) ("Yappn" or "Company"), a real-time innovative language solutions Company, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a new patent for "Cross-Language Communication Between Proximate Mobile Devices" from the Commissioner of Patents representing the Canadian Patent Office. This patent was also separately granted in the United States on June 9, 2015 as Patent No. US 9,053,097 B2.

Canadian Patent No. 2,835,110 was granted on April 11, 2017 and received by Yappn on May 3, 2017 and it is described as follows:

A system facilitates cross-language communication among users of respective wireless communication devices. Two or more mutually-agreeing users establish and participate in a cross-language communication session, without revealing private information, such as their telephone numbers. Once the session has been established, each user enters text into her wireless communication device, and a translated version of the entered text is displayed on screen of the other user's wireless communication device. The text may be entered, such as by typing on a keyboard on the wireless communication device or by speaking inputs into a microphone and automatically recognizing the speech optionally, the translated text may be spoken by a speech synthesizer. No permanent information about the participants need be stored in the respective wireless communication devices, so once the communication session ends, no further communication between or among the participants is possible, without establishing another session, thereby preserving each user's privacy.

"We are pleased to announce the grant of this additional patent within our IP portfolio," said Anthony R. Pearlman, Chief Technology Officer. "This newly granted patent further protects our technology investments and legally extends the rights of this patent in Canada."

About Yappn

Yappn Corp. (OTCQB: YPPN) empowers clients to grow their business and capture new markets through its proprietary innovative language solutions. Offering a complete customizable set of tools to engage consumers in over 100 languages, Yappn's technology gives people, brands and organizations the power to be social, conduct commerce and communicate freely without a language barrier.

