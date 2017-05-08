

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Straight Path Communications Inc. (STRP) said that its board determined that a revised offer from a multi-national telecommunications company or the 'Bidder' to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Straight Path for $184.00 per share (reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion), which will be paid in Bidder stock in an all-stock transaction constitutes a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Straight Path's definitive agreement and plan of merger with AT&T Inc. (T) and Switchback Merger Sub Inc., dated as of April 9, 2017.



The Bidder previously submitted an unsolicited offer on May 1, 2017 to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Straight Path for $135.96 per share (reflecting an enterprise value of $2.3 billion), which has been superseded by the revised offer announced today.



As per the terms of the AT&T Merger Agreement, AT&T agreed to acquire Straight Path in an all-stock transaction in which Straight Path stockholders would receive $95.63 per share (reflecting an enterprise value of $1.6 billion), which would be paid using AT&T stock.



Straight Path has notified AT&T of the Straight Path Board's determination and, pursuant to the AT&T Merger Agreement, AT&T has the option for the next three business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed the Bidder's offer.



Straight Path is required, and intends to, negotiate in good faith with AT&T during the Negotiation Period. Straight Path is not permitted to enter into the Bidder's merger agreement or to change its recommendation in favor of the AT&T transaction unless, at the end of the Negotiation Period, the Straight Path Board determines that the Bidder's offer continues to constitute a 'Superior Proposal' and satisfies certain other requirements under the AT&T Merger Agreement.



The Bidder has stated that its offer will remain outstanding until 11:59 p.m. New York City time on May 10, 2017.



As per the AT&T Merger Agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if the Straight Path Board terminates the AT&T Merger Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with the Bidder. The Bidder has agreed to pay the termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf in such event. Straight Path would be required to repay the Bidder for the AT&T termination fee under certain circumstances in connection with a termination of the Bidder's merger agreement.



However, Straight Path noted that it remains subject to the AT&T Merger Agreement and the Straight Path Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the AT&T transaction, the existing AT&T Merger Agreement, or its recommendation that Straight Path's stockholders adopt the AT&T Merger Agreement.



