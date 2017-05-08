Aerospike Signs Israeli Data Management Leader Brillix as Distributor to Expand Global Reach

Brillix Reselling Aerospike's NoSQL Database Solution to Help Enterprises Accelerate Customer Insights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Californiaand TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Aerospike, the leader in enterprise-class NoSQL solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Brillix, Israel's premier data management consultancy. Brillix will deliver Aerospike's market-leading NoSQL database platform in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), helping enterprises accelerate insights from their business systems as customer data reaches an unprecedented scale.

Brillix brings extensive expertise in NoSQL and relational database platforms, data security and Big Data environments for more than 250 customers in Aerospace & Defense, Banking, Technology, Startups and Telecommunications. Brillix now offers consulting and professional services for Aerospike's latest release and will help customers accelerate time to value through a new Aerospike competency center featuring on-site training, hands-on seminars and best practices sessions.

Aerospike powers the world's most demanding customer engagement applications, from personalized marketing offers and dynamic pricing to fraud prevention. Aerospike environments process terabytes of data and deliver immediate response times, a superior approach validated by customer benchmarks and mentioned in numerous industry analyst reports.

"Brillix has an impeccable reputation for its database expertise and quality training and consulting for customers," said Jim LoDestro, Chief Revenue Officer, Aerospike. "Our collaboration is pivotal in expanding Aerospike's footprint in this important region and guiding customer success with Aerospike's breakthrough approach for structuring, accessing and analyzing data."

"We're excited to deliver Aerospike's market-leading NoSQL solution and champion its flexible and cost-effective approach for harnessing mountains of data," said Ami Aharonovich, CEO, Brillix. "We're already hearing enthusiastic feedback from customers who are eager to benefit from Aerospike's outstanding performance, scalability and value."

Brillix' data management world recognized expert team is comprised of Oracle ACEs, Oracle ACE Directors and Certified Professional DBAs who are active leaders in the Israeli database community.

Brillix joins Aerospike's fast-growing community of partners, including Cloudera, DataTorrent, Dell, Hortonworks, Think Big Analytics, Thumbtack Technology, CleverLEAF Technology, and Crestpointe. View the full list at http://bit.ly/2eoNQkm.

About Aerospike

Aerospike's enterprise-class, NoSQL database solution powers customer analytics, advertising optimization, fraud prevention and other decisioning workloads for the world's leading brands in AdTech, eCommerce, Gaming, Telecommunications and Financial Services. Customers include Nielsen Marketing Cloud, AppLovin, InMobi, Kayak and AppNexus. Aerospike delivers predictable performance at scale, superior uptime, and high availability - at the lowest TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). Aerospike is a privately-held company based in Mountain View, CA, USA and is backed by New Enterprise Associates, Alsop Louie Partners and CNTP. www.aerospike.com @aerospikedb



About Brillix

Founded in 2007 in Tel Aviv, Israel, Brillix plans, develops and deploys best-of-breed innovative technologies and solutions for database platforms, big data technologies and comprehensive data security solutions. Customers of Brillix and its affiliate DBAces, a Brillix company specializing in 24/7 remote database services, include Bank Hapoalim, Union Bank, Bloomberg, Riverbed, Amdocs, Teva, GM and Isracard. http://www.brillix.co.il/

Aerospike is a registered trademark of Aerospike, Inc. Other brands mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Aerospike Inc.:

Cuneyt Buyukbezci

media@aerospike.com

Brillix:

Oshrat Ben Avi Zabludovitz

oshrat@brillix.co.il

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463421/aerospike_Logo.jpg