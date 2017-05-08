

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | | |shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: | | | | Shore Capital Group | | | | | | | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or | |boxes) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |X| +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in | | |the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are | | |attached | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+-+ |Other (please specify):___________________________________________ | | +----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+-+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject | Helium Special Situations Fund | |to the notification obligation: | | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if| | |different from 3.): | | | | | | | | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction (and | 05/05/2017 | |date on which the threshold is | | |crossed or reached if different): | | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 05/05/2017 | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are | 3% | |crossed or reached: | | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | | | | | | | n/a | +----------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +------------+---------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous to|Resulting situation after the triggering| |of shares |the Triggering|transaction | | |transaction | | | if possible+-----------+---------+--------+-----------------+----------------+ |using the|Number of |Number of|Number |Number of voting|% of voting| |ISIN CODE |Shares |Voting |of |rights |rights | | | |Rights |shares | | | | | | +--------+-------+---------+------+---------+ | | | |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect | +------------+-+---------+---------+--------+-------+---------+------+---------+ |GG00BGCZJ741 |696'600 |696'600 |396'600 |396'600| - |1.88% |- | +--------------+---------+---------+--------+-------+---------+------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +----------------+---------------+-----------------+---------------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration date|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting| |financial | |Conversion |voting rights |rights | |instrument | |Period/ Date |that may be | | | | | |acquired if the| | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +----------------+---------------+-----------------+---------------+-----------+ | - |- | - |- |- | +----------------+---------------+-----------------+---------------+-----------+



+----------------------------------------------+ | Total (A+B) | +-------------------------+--------------------+ | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | +-------------------------+--------------------+ | 396'600 | 1.88% | +-------------------------+--------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |n/a | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ | 10. Name of the proxy holder: | n/a | +------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ | 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: | n/a | +------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ | 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: | n/a | +------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |13. Additional information: | - | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Christian Benz, ISPartners (Co-Advisor to the | | |Helium Special Situations Fund) | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| +41 43 888 7342 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



