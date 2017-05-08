

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market continues to react to Emmanuel Macron's victory as French President. Macron beat rival Marine Le Pen in the election in a comfortable majority, outperforming opinion polls. Initial trading of U.S. Future index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red. Asian shares were broadly higher, while European stock exchanges are trading mostly lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 21 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 2.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs. The Dow rose 55.47 points or 0.3 percent to 21,006.94, the Nasdaq climbed 25.42 points or 0.4 percent to 6,100.76 and the S&P 500 advanced 9.77 points or 0.4 percent to 2,399.29.



On the economic front, the Labor Market Conditions Index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 0.4.



TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index or IMX for April will be issued at 12.30 pm ET.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak at a policy session held the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 22nd Annual Financial Markets Conference on 'Shifting Sands of Low Interest Rates' in Fernandina Beach, Florida, with audience Q&A at 8.35 am ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will discuss the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs Public Breakfast Program in Chicago IL, with audience and media Q&A at 8.45 am ET.



In the corporate segment, AkzoNobel revealed that it has declined a third conditional proposal submitted by PPG Industries on April 24, 2017, for all outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of AkzoNobel. AkzoNobel's analysis concluded that PPG's proposal undervalues the company.



Westpac Banking Corp. reported that net profit attributable to owners of Westpac Banking for the first half rose to A$3.907 billion or 113.7 cents per share, from A$3.701 billion or 109.2 cents per share in the previous year.



Excluding items, cash earnings were A$4.02 billion or 119.8 cents per share, compared to A$3.904 billion or 118.2 cents per share in the previous year.



Northwest Natural Gas Company, dba NW Natural (NWN) reported first quarter net income of $40.3 million or $1.40 per share, up from $36.6 million or $1.33 per share for the same period in 2016. Operating revenues grew to $297.32 million from $255.53 million last year.



The Company reaffirmed 2017 earnings guidance today in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.16 per share.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Monday. Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end lower after trade data disappointed investors. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 24.43 points or 0.79 percent to 3,078.61 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 101.61 points or 0.42 percent up at 24,577.91.



Japanese shares rallied sharply as trading resumed after last week's Golden Week holidays. The benchmark Nikkei average jumped 450 points or 2.31 percent to 19,895.70, marking the highest level since early December 2015 and posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since mid-February. The broader Topix index closed 2.29 percent higher at 1,585.86, the highest level since mid December.



Australian shares rose for the first time in five days as iron ore and steel futures prices rose. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 34.30 points or 0.59 percent to 5,870.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 34 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 5,897.80.



European shares are trading broadly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 46.62 points or 0.86 percent. DAX of Germany is falling 22.50 points or 0.18 percent. Swiss market Index is declining 15.74 points or 0.17 percent. Stopping the buck, FTSE 100 of England is climbing 11.88 points or 0.16 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is down 0.47 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX