Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-08 13:37 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the three months of 2017, the AB "Grigeo" Group (the Group) achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 30.2 million. It is by 16% more than during the same period of 2016, when consolidated Group's turnover was EUR 26 million.



At this moment the Group consisting of AB "Grigeo", UAB "Grigeo Baltwood", AB "Grigeo Klaipeda", PAT "Mena Pak" and UAB "Grigeo Recycling".



During the same period in question, the AB "Grigeo" (the Company) sales amounted to EUR 16.3 million, which is by 22% more than in the same period last year - EUR 13.4 million.



During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 1.5 million profit before taxes, which is by 7% more than in the same period last year.



During the first quarter of 2017, the Company earned EUR 1.1 million profit before taxes, which is by 2.75 times more than in the same period last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the Group and Company, if compared with the three months of 2016, increased by 22% and 43%, respectively: during the three months of 2017, EBITDA of the Group was EUR 5 million, of the Company EUR 3 million.



More information is provided in the interim consolidated report of AB "Grigeo" covering the three months of 2017 with endorsement of the responsible persons (see attachments).



Gintautas Pangonis President of AB "Grigeo" (+370-5) 243 58 01



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630192