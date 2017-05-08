

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining



8 May 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or 'the Company')



Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office



VAST Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that Mr. Roy Tucker has retired from the position of Company Secretary with immediate effect and Ben Harber of Shakespeare Martineau LLP has been appointed in his place. Mr. Harber is a partner at Shakespeare Martineau and has worked in the company secretarial arena for over 20 years. He is a qualified Company Secretary and has extensive knowledge and experience dealing with both private and publicly quoted companies with specialist focus on AIM listed companies.



As a consequence of Mr. Tucker's retirement, the Company's registered office has been changed to 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR. Mr. Tucker remains Finance Director of the Company.



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



