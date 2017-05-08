Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis and Outlook (2017- 2025) Opportunities, Insights, Drivers, Investment and Outlook of Upstream, LNG, Pipeline, Storage and Refining" report to their offering.

Russia is redesigning its investment and growth strategies with signs of recovery in global markets in 2017. New trends continue to emerge across value chain affecting supply, demand and investment scenarios in the country. Both traditional players and new entrants are revaluating their planned projects with revised estimates.

As Russia and global markets move towards rebalancing, this report provides detailed insights into critical short and long term factors set to shape the future of Russia oil and gas markets. The report works as a compulsory guide to companies planning to expand and invest in Russia oil and gas markets in near to medium term future.

Opportunities and challenges of developing new projects, changing supply-demand scenarios, growth in emerging markets, policy support, new supplies and demand segments, investment benchmarking are discussed in the research.

The role of Russia across different value chain segments in current market conditions, benchmark with peer markets, impact of global dynamics, price impact and market value are evaluated in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2. Russia Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis

3 Russia Oil and Products Supply and Demand Outlook to 2025

4 Russia Gas and LNG Supply and Demand Outlook to 2025

5 Potential investment opportunities in Russia oil and gas sector, 2017-2022

6 Russia oil and gas competitive landscape, 2016

7 Russia Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8 Russia LNG Market Analysis

9 Russia Refinery Market Analysis

10 Russia Oil and Gas Storage Market Analysis

11 Russia Pipeline Market Analysis

13 Competitor Operations and Business Profiles

