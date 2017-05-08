Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, May 8, 2017 at 2.45 p.m.



Etteplan Oyj - Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vatn, Mikael Legal Person Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20170508131332_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 08.05.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.52000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 7.45000 Euro Volume: 3340 Unit price: 7.35000 Euro Volume: 21 Unit price: 7.32000 Euro Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.30000 Euro Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.30000 Euro Volume: 567 Unit price: 7.30000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.31000 Euro Volume: 420 Unit price: 7.32000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 7.32000 Euro Volume: 8604 Unit price: 7.30000 Euro Volume: 440 Unit price: 7.30000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 13799 Volume weighted average price: 7.31516 Euro



Additional information: Outi Torniainen, SVP Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



