ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that it will attend The NSpine Main Conference June 12-15, 2017 in London.

The NSpine Main Conference takes place every two years to provide the latest knowledge for spine healthcare professionals. Growing in strength with each meeting, NSpine provides ascendant medical professionals with the supplementary material they need to forge best practice in their careers.

All areas of the meeting are covered comprehensively with parallel sessions being held to allow delegates to tailor their learning experience to their specific needs. Boasting cadaver sessions, workshops, seminars, lunch symposiums and an exhaustive list of lectures and exhibitions by leading practitioners and innovative companies, NSpine endeavours to cater to its delegates' academic pursuit.

NSpine 2017 will take place in London, UK on June 12-15 and was developed in collaboration with the European Spine Journal, BioSpine, NASS and EANS.

Manfred Sablowski, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Medovex, stated, "The NSpine show will be an excellent meeting venue to meet with key surgeons while we continue to prepare for our launch of the DenerveX System." Sablowski went on to say: "The UK market is very important to us since it will be a leading country for our initial entry into Europe once we receive the CE Mark. The Company will conduct both a cadaver lab and a workshop session with advisory board member and leading spine surgeon Dr. Vik Kapoor."

The Company's patented DenerveX™ System is not yet commercially available in the EU and the U.S. The DenerveX System is designed to provide longer lasting relief of pain associated with the facet joint. Lower back pain is the second most common cause of disability in the U.S. for adults. Studies indicate that 10% of the U.S. adult population suffers from lower back pain and that 31% of lower back pain is attributed to facet joint pain.

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX Device Kit, containing a single use device, and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator. The DenerveX system is designed to provide a minimally invasive treatment option which combines two actions into one device.

DenerveX is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared.

About Medovex

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit www.medovex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Medovex Corp.

Jason Assad

470-505-9905

Email Contact



